Trading activity surges while stock market stays flat

Market Summary
The GSE Composite Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 2,177.43 with a year-to-date return of 12.15% while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢56.91 billion.
The GSE Financial Index was unchanged, closing at 1,873.31 with a year-to-date return of 5.08% while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unaffected at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.
On the trading activity front, a total of 3,331,453 shares valued at GH¢2,824,897 traded, compared to 86,383 shares valued at GH¢110,405 in the previous session.
MTN Ghana dominated trades by volumes, accounting for 52.57% of the total volumes traded while Guinness Ghana dominated trades by value, accounting for 50.34% of the total value traded.
We anticipate activity levels to increase.
