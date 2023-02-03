Transport Minister commits to work with airlines to help post-COVID recovery

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, says the government, working through his Ministry, will work closely with airlines to ensure they recover fully from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Africa airlines posted a loss of $628m in 2022. These losses are expected to reduce to at least $ 213 million this year. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) projects that demand this year will grow by 27.4 percent compared to last year.



IATA projects that if it should continue at this pace, demand should return to 2019 levels by the end of 2024.



Given the challenging times, Mr. Ofori Asiamah, said: “Government on its part will continue to create the enabling environment to encourage and expand domestic airline operations across the country. I would like to take this opportunity to commend AviationGhana for organising this forum,” Mr. Ofori Asiamah said.



He charged airlines operating in the country to make it a priority to provide safe, reliable, and comfortable flights for passengers.



“Customer service delivery is very important in the airline industry and I will entreat all the airlines to provide safe, reliable, and comfortable flights to their passengers. They should always remember that the Passenger comes First,” Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said in his address.

The Minister was a special guest at the 4th AviationGhana Stakeholders Meeting 2023 held at the Holiday Inn Hotel., Accra on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.



At the 4th Aviation Ghana Stakeholders Meeting, several issues were discussed with a focus on the post-covid 19 recovery process and the journey ahead; the commissioning of the Tamale and Kumasi airports, as well as the way forward for the industry.











