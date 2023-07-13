Transport Minister expresses concern over ferry station at Kpando-Torkor

Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

Source: GNA

Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has expressed concern over the state of ferry station at Kpando-Torkor in the Volta region and other stations along the Volta lake.

The Minister expressed his concern on the floor of Parliament when he responded to a question by Della Sowah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpando.



The MP asked the minister when rehabilitation of the Kpando-Torkor Landing Port would begin.



Mr Asiamah said to address the challenge at the landing sites, the Volta lake improvement project with funding support from the Korea Exim Bank had commenced.

He said the project involved the construction/rehabilitation of 10 landing sites and reception facilities, provision of five modern ferries as well as other infrastructure such as slipway shipyard and access roads to support Volta Lake Transport Company social services along the Volta Lake.



He said Kpando-Torkor was therefore one of the landing sites earmarked to benefit from this facility.



“Evaluation has been completed for Expression of Interest (EOI) to engage a consultant for the project and Request for Proposal (RFP) has been prepared and submitted to the Korea Exim Bank awaiting approval to issue to the shortlisted firms.” Mr Asiamah stated.