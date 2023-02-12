Transport Minister inspects Ho Airport

Ho Airport

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah led a team to inspect Ho Airport ahead of the 66th Independence Anniversary Celebration scheduled to take place in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital.

The team, together with the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa inspected the operational areas namely Arrival and Departure halls, Air Traffic Control, Fire Station and the Emergency Operations Center among others.



Kwaku Ofori Asiamah was assured of the airport’s readiness to receive visitors and dignitaries who will be travelling through the airport for the celebrations.

The Minister was accompanied by Hon. Emmanuel Bossman, Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Paul Adom-Otchere, Board Chairman of GACL, Board Members of GACL, Mrs. Pamela Djamson – Tettey, Managing Director, GACL, Mr Daniel Acquah, Deputy Director General, Technical, GCAA and other officials of Ghana Airports Company Limited and Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.