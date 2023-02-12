0
Menu
Business

Transport Minister inspects Ho Airport

Ho Airport New Ho Airport

Sun, 12 Feb 2023 Source: aviationghana.com

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah led a team to inspect Ho Airport ahead of the 66th Independence Anniversary Celebration scheduled to take place in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital.

The team, together with the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa inspected the operational areas namely Arrival and Departure halls, Air Traffic Control, Fire Station and the Emergency Operations Center among others.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah was assured of the airport’s readiness to receive visitors and dignitaries who will be travelling through the airport for the celebrations.

The Minister was accompanied by Hon. Emmanuel Bossman, Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Paul Adom-Otchere, Board Chairman of GACL, Board Members of GACL, Mrs. Pamela Djamson – Tettey, Managing Director, GACL, Mr Daniel Acquah, Deputy Director General, Technical, GCAA and other officials of Ghana Airports Company Limited and Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

Source: aviationghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi
Related Articles: