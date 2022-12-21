Transport fare reduction: Operators set up task force to ensure compliance

Some commercial drivers are yet to implement the reduced transport fares

The Ghana Road Transport Operators has called on drivers, station masters and terminal managers/operators to ensure compliance with the 15.3 percent reduction in transport fares.

The transport operators want this done to avoid confrontations with the commuting public.



Despite the reduction in transport fares which took effect on Monday, December 19, 2022, some drivers are yet to implement the reduced fares.



Other drivers, despite implementing the reduction, have not fully done so in compliance with the stipulated 15.3 percent.

A statement issued by the transport operators, co-signed by the General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Godfred Abulbire, and the General Secretary of the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTTC), Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, said: “Any driver found to have charged above the approved fare would be sanctioned accordingly.”



It added: “A joint task force has been put in place to monitor and ensure compliance with the new fares.”