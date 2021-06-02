Transport fares increase by 13 percent, to take effect from June 5

Road commuters are likely to witness a 13 percent upward adjustment in fares from Saturday June 5

Transport commuters are likely to witness a 13 percent upward adjustment in fares from Saturday June 5, 2021.



According to a statement issued by the Road Transport Operators, the increment is in line with the administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares the Road Transport.

“Operators have received the prices of various components that go into, the running of, commercial transport services.”



“After long and difficult negotiations with stakeholders, a 13 percent upward adjustment in public transport fares across all category of services has been agreed upon,” the statement read in part.



Read the full statement and new fares list below:



