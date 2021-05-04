Transport fares to increase by 25% - GPRTU

Transport operators have proposed new fares

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union of Ghana (GPRTU) says it is expecting transport fares to go up between 20-25 percent.

According to the GPRTU, a decision on the exact percentage at which the transport fares will rise has not yet been taken.



The First Vice Chairman of the GPRTU, Emmanuel Nii Ankrah, speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM stated that drivers have suffered for a long and the increment was long overdue.



He said the last time an increment was done was in August 2020.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that an increase in transport fares between 30% and 40% would have been ideal.

However, "we are considering between 20-25 per cent."



He explained that although an increase in transport fares is most likely to also affect the general cost of goods and services in the country, they have no other option.



"This is a proposal. It has not been accepted. But we could even get to 30% or even get it reduced. These are not the actuals. Let’s wait till tomorrow and then come out with the new fares,” he added.