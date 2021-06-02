Transport fares up by 13%

File photo: A bus conductor in his Bus

Effective Saturday, June 5, 2021, transport fares will go up by 13%.

The transport operators in a statement said this is to enable them to accommodate the increase in the prices of fuel.



“In line with the administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares the Road Transport operators have received the prices of various components that go into, the running of, commercial transport services.



“After long and difficult negotiations with stakeholders, a 13 per cent upward adjustment in public transport fares across all category of services has been agreed upon.”













