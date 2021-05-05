Transport unions to increase fares despite reduction in fuel prices

Per the initial increment, Ghanaians would have to cough up 47p/litre instead of the 30p/litre

Transport Unions in Ghana say they will not rescind their decision to increase transport fares despite a reduction in fuel prices.

Ghanaians were hit with a 12.4% increase in the cost of fuel at the pumps at the fuel retail outlets which was effective 1st May 2021.



Per the initial increment, Ghanaians would have to cough up 47p/litre instead of the 30p/litre as approved by Parliament from the budget.



Government, however, through the Ministry of Energy has reduced the 17 pesewas per litre increase in fuel margins previously announced by the NPA by 8 pesewas.



The said reduction is said to take effect, Wednesday,5th May,2021.



This conclusion was arrived at a meeting between the Energy Minister Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCS), Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Co Ltd (BOST), the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), the Institute for Energy Policies and Research (INSTEPR).

Speaking on the reduction with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Chairman for the True Drivers Union, Yaw Barima, said transport unions and other stakeholders are to meet today 5th May 2021 and announce when the new transport fares will take effect.



Yaw Barima who is spearheading the crusade for the sharp increment, says the drastic transport fare increase is due to recent surge in fuel prices coupled with 12.5 increase in petroleum products during the 2021 budget statement.



According to Yaw Barima, the increase is necessary to allow drivers to be able to fend for themselves and also pay for DVLA service charges.



“ like I said, we will hold a meeting today and we will make the outcome of the meeting public. Government is only throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians by their supposed reduction. Government wants to create enmity between drivers and passengers but we will not allow that to happen”, he fumed.