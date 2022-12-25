Transportation fares reduce in Volta region

Commercial transport in Ghana

Source: GNA

Major commercial human transporters in the Volta Region have reduced fares in line with directives agreed upon by the government and the unions.

Spot checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) showed high compliance despite some grumblings over the non-effect of the fuel price reduction on the prices of spare parts other inputs.



The GPRTU, and the Ho Cooperative Transport Society Limited, have both reduced air-conditioned bus fares to Accra from GHc 73 to GHc62, while that of the non-air conditioned have also been dropped from GHc70 to GHc 60 to make up for the 15 per cent reduction as directed.



“The fare reduction is a directive from the government and so we have to comply although the prices of spare parts engine oil, and tyres have not changed,” Oliver Nelson Osei, Treasurer of the Ho Cooperative said.



“It is affecting us seriously, but we have to adjust ourselves,” he added, saying that vehicles owners have threatened to recall their vehicles over of the present industry outlook.



Mr Osei went on to lament how passenger flow during the season had reduced to less than 40 per cent compared to the same period last year.



“It’s 1:30 pm and only three Ashaiman cars have loaded. Last year at this time, ten would have been delivered by now,” he said.

Speaking on measures to ensure safe travel during the season, the Treasurer said a meeting had been called the week prior, where drivers were advised to be cautious and disciplined on the road.



He said drivers were reminded of the poor visibility of the season and were asked to comply with the Cooperative’s traffic regulations on tyres and other essential systems.



Mr. Osei said drivers were also asked to comply with the National Road Safety Authority’s rules and guidelines.



He used the medium to draw Government’s attention to the bad nature of roads linking the Region to the nation’s capital and said road repair works must be properly done to protect the longevity of their vehicles.



Mr Osei said more police visibility would be required along the eastern corridor as the activities of highway robbers were on the increase and said passengers should help maintain safe speed limits to safeguard lives.