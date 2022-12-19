0
Menu
Business

Treasury bills: Government records 98% oversubscription in last auction

Treasury Bills New Treasury bills

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Results from the weekly auction by the Bank of Ghana showed that interest has started declining slightly.

The interest rate for the 91-day bills was 34.92%, the 182-day bill was sold at 36.03% and the 365-day bill stood at 36.10%.

According to data from the Bank of Ghana, the government secured a 98.1% oversubscription of its target Treasury bills sale that was held on December 16, 2022.

The 91-day bill accepted GH¢2,393.02 million bids, the 182-day bill accepted GH¢691.43, and the 364-day bill accepted GH¢586.83 million bids.

For the 91-day, 182-day, and 365-day bills, a total of GH¢3971.28 million was accepted.

For three weeks running the treasury bill market experienced marginal patronage after the announcement of a debt exchange programme.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Related Articles: