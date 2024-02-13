TrendingGH: Some traders lament poor patronage of products ahead of Valentine's Day

People across the world will soon celebrate Valentine’s Day and preparations for February 14 are underway as some traders have been selling merchandise for Valentine’s Day.

Looking at how some Ghanaians bemoan the current state of the economy which is making life difficult for them, how well are they patronizing these products?



To get an answer to that question, GhanaWeb’s reporter, Eugenia Diabah, interacted with some traders at Madina Market to inquire from them how business was faring.



These traders shared similar views as they all complained of poor sales. They also attributed the issue to a surge in product prices.



“We have just a few days to Valentine’s Day but people are not showing interest in buying the products. It’s not their fault because the economy is very bad so they do not have enough to buy these products. What they do is ask for the prices, bargain, and in the end, they leave”, a trader said.



Another trader lamented: “I started today but people are not patronizing the products as they used to do. People come around but they just ask for the prices of the goods. Last year, sales were good because the products were cheaper and people were able to afford them compared to this year. The items are very expensive now. For instance, the towel used to be GH¢100 last year but it’s now GH¢150.00. Chocolate which used to be sold for GH¢10 is now GH¢25”.

“The items are very expensive but because I want everyone to afford them, I don’t add additional money to the products; I sell them at the old prices of last year. So, what I do is that I buy the items in bulk and sell them at cheaper prices. People now engage in selling these items so you have to strategize on how to get people to buy from you”, another trader said.



