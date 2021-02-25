#TrendingGH: ‘The government should just leave us alone’ – Okada riders to Transport Minister-designate

The Minister-Designate for Transport and Aviation Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has stated that government will not legalize “Okada business” in the country.

Speaking at the ministerial vetting on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Mr Ofori Asiamah reiterated the government’s position not to legalize Okada. He justified that the number of Okada-related accident cases makes it unwise to legalize it.



“We have an issue of enforcement in this country and based on what is pertaining on the ground today it will be difficult for me to lead the legalization of okada,” MrAsiamah said.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, some Okada riders in Accra stated that they do not agree with the government and they are appealing with authorities to allow them to operate because this is what puts food on the table for them.



“We beg the government to just leave us alone to do our work because this is what puts food on the table for our family. I have a wife and three children, I take care of them and I need to work to provide for them, there are no jobs in this country so if they stop us from operating what do they expect us to do?” they said.

Even though some of them agreed to the decision to scrap Okada business in the country, they explained that most of the accidents are caused by inexperienced persons who ride the motorbikes.



