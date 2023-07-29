Trouble brews in CBG over the appointment of Kenyan as deputy director

The appointment of Thairu Ndungu has caused an uproar

Information gathered is that there is an uneasy tension in the Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBD) over the appointment of a Kenyan, Thairu Ndungu as Deputy Managing Director-Operations CBG.

CBG is an Indigenous Ghanaian Universal Bank wholly owned by the Government of Ghana and licensed by the Bank of Ghana under the Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2013 (Act 930). With a corporate head office located in Accra, Ghana’s capital and largest city, CBG has about 114 branches spanning 13 regions across the country.



It would be recalled that a few days ago, the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central in Upper East Region who doubles as the Deputy Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Finance, Hon Isaac Adongo in an interview with Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) said CBD is now a national disgrace - "CBD today is a symbol of National embarrassment".



Mr Adongo is demanding the immediate removal of the Kenyan who he alleged is been paid an expatriate salary which according to him is an unnecessary cost to the nation.



The NDC MP's concerns over the appointment of the Deputy Managing Director of Operations have attracted the overwhelming support of many bankers as well as key leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The leading members of NPP and some bankers who spoke to This Paper under the condition of anonymity to avoid politicization of the issue have all called on the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to urgently intervene to remove the Kenyan from his post and appoint one out of many Ghanaians who equally qualified for the same position.



According to them, it is an insult and indictment on the part of the Government to look unconcerned without immediately addressing the issue to allow it to escalate.

"It's our own interest to address this matter as soon as possible before it gets out of hand. This is not NPP and NDC usual politics", a furious Leading member of NPP stated.



Adding that some of these mistakes of our government led by Nana Addo are avoidable and I wish it's resolved as soon as possible



Thairu Ndungu is Deputy Managing Director – Operations of Consolidated Bank Ghana.



Thairu has a BSC in Mathematics and a Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science, both from the University of Nairobi, Kenya.



However, despite the above experience many concerned bankers, and leading politicians including NDC and NPP believed the country has many more than qualified Ghanaians who could be given the source.