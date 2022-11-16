Turkish Ambassador leads investors to call on Lands Minister

Samuel A. Jinapor, Mrs Ozlem Ergun and a member of the delegation

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor (MP) has sought to whip up the interest of the investor community in the country’s mining industry by urging them to direct their resources into helping the government achieve its ambition of positioning Ghana as a hub for the refinery of lithium, iron, bauxite, and other minerals on the continent.

In a brief address delivered when the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency, Mrs Ozlem Ergun led a delegation of investors from Turkey to pay a courtesy call on him on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Minister remarked that the two countries have historically shared strong relations.



He stated that the government of Ghana wants to chart a new trajectory in its diplomatic relations which will be anchored on economic development.



He explained that bilateral relations between Ghana and Turkey can be deepened further through economic and business opportunities.



Hon. Jinapor mentioned that aluminum and bauxite hold strategic value to Turkey and that he is confident that the country’s rich resources coupled with the investment-friendly regulations in the space will convince the Turkish investors to channel their resources into those sectors.



The Minister's remarks were triggered by a statement from the Turkish Ambassador, HE. Ozlem Ergun that investors from her country were exploring investment opportunities in Ghana’s mining industry.

Disclosing the purpose of her visit, HE Ozlem Ergun stated that her country views Ghana as a destination for economic relations and would like to cooperate with relevant stakeholders to take advantage of Ghana’s rich mineral resources to create employment for Ghanaians.



She affirmed the commitment of the investors to explore the country’s lithium, bauxite, and iron resources and ensure that the government’s objective of adding value to Ghana’s resources is achieved.



On his part, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mining, Hon. George Mireku Duker said the country is willing to collaborate at all levels with the investors as long as the partnership will be mutually beneficial to the two parties.



He assured that the country is blessed with rich lithium and iron resources and that any investor who channels his funds into those sectors will enjoy tremendous profits.