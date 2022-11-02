12
Twitter Africa officially starts operations from Accra HQ

Twitter Ghanae121 Twitter is a popular microblogging social media platform

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In April 2021, Twitter announced that it was establishing a presence in Africa and specifically chose Ghana to host its headquarters on the continent.

The official announcement of the move read in part: "Twitter’s mission is to serve the public conversation, and it’s essential, for the world and for Twitter, to increase the number of people who feel comfortable participating in it.

"Today (April 12, 2022), in line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana."

The company subsequently rolled out vacancies and recruited staff, but it turned out that most of them were working from their respective countries as the headquarters was being set up.

On November 1, 2022, a Senior Partner Manager of the Africa office announced that the headquarters in Accra had been opened.

According to the official who goes by the handle @mistameister, all staff left their respective home desks to work from the headquarters for the first time.

"A year ago Twitter entered Africa via Ghana. Today we officially opened Twitter’s Africa HQ in Accra, and for the first time all Tweeps in the region left their home desks and convened to work as #OneTeam," he captioned a tweet accompanied by a photo of the team.



Why Twitter chose Ghana?

As a champion of democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate.

Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.

