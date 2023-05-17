0
Menu
Business

Two Nigerian airlines to start flights to Accra this year

Airline12121 Aircraft

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: aviationghana.com

Two Nigerian airlines are finalising the necessary regulatory processes to enable them to start scheduled passenger operations to Ghana’s capital Accra this year.

Enugu-based United Nigeria Airlines and another yet-to-be-named Nigeria-registered airline have indicated that they are ready to serve the Ghanaian market this year and boost intra-regional connectivity, sources close to the issue told AviationGhana.

The five main regional airlines servicing the Kotoka International Airport, ASKY, AWA, Air Peace, Air Cote D’Ivoire, and Air Burkina, transported a combined 304,000 passengers in 2022.

The entry of the two new Nigerian-based airlines is expected to further increase the regional passenger throughput this year. Nigeria will then have three of their main airlines servicing Accra, Ghana.

United Nigeria Airlines currently operates mainly domestic flights within Nigeria—servicing the Abuja, Asaba, Lagos, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, and Enugu airports was designated through diplomatic channels to start flight operations into Ghana last year.

United Nigeria Airlines joins the list of Nigerian carriers designated through official channels to operate flights between Ghana and Nigeria such as Air Peace, Arik, Dana Air, and MedView.

Africa World Airlines (AWA) remains the only Ghanaian registered airline designated to operate commercial flights into Nigeria.

AWA currently operates scheduled flights from its base in Accra to Kumasi, Takoradi, and Tamale. For regional flights, it services the Accra-Lagos-Accra and Accra-Abuja-Accra routes.

Source: aviationghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam