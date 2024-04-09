Two transport unions to increase fares effective April 13

The increment will take effect from Saturday, April 13, 2024

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana and the Transport Operators of Ghana have jointly announced a forthcoming increase in transport fares, set to take effect on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

This decision comes in response to the recent upsurge in petroleum prices.



In a statement issued on Monday, April 8, 2024, they detailed the following adjustments: a 15% rise for short-distance or intracity transport, a 20% increase for intercity or long-journey transport, a 15% hike for taxi services, and a fare increment from GHC 10.00 to GHC 15.00 for short-distance taxi hire services.



The decision was prompted by the perceived lack of government intervention in reducing the prices of petrol, vehicle spare parts, and lubricants, despite ongoing economic challenges.



"Twenty (20) percent for intercity or long journey transport, 15 percent for taxi transport, and an increment from GHC 10.00 to GHC 15.00 fare for short-distance taxi hire services," the statement said.



The unions also stated, "Just as it may have been noted by most Ghanaians the government appears to be indifferent regarding any reduction in the price of petrol as well as those of vehicle spare parts and lubricants. Also, the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors are worsening the living conditions of transport owners and drivers."



They have thus urged Ghanaians to take note of the fare increment and cooperate with transport operators in this regard.



Read the full statement below:



Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana-C-DAG)/Transport Operators of Ghana

April 8, 2024



Joint Press Statement



NOTICE OF TRANSPORT FARE INCREMENT



A recent increment in the price of petrol has necessitated an upward adjustment in transport fares as follows.



1. 15 percent increment for short distance or intracity transport.



2. 20 percent for intercity or long-journey transport



3. 15percent for taxi transport and



4. An increment from GHC 10.00 to GHC 15.00 fare for short-distance taxi hire services.

This increment shall take effect from Saturday, April 13, 2024.



Just as it may have been noted by most Ghanaians government appear to be indifferent regarding any reduction in the price of petrol as well as those of vehicle spare parts and lubricants.



Also, the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors are worsening the living condition of transport owners and drivers.



We are therefore urging all Ghanaians to take note of the increment and cooperate with transport operators. Thank You.



……..End…….



Sgd.



Asonaba Nana Wiredu- Deputy Secretary, C-DAG



0540377307.

Paa Willie- National Chairman, C-DAG



0242971025.



Yaw Barimah- PRO- True Drivers Union



0554822565, 0500312104



David Agboado- P.R.O., C-DAG



0541063682.



GA/DO



