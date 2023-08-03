UBA Ghana engages women on financial literacy

Business Manager for Tema Business Office, Josephine Amo-Asare

Source: UBA Ghana

UBA as part of driving an inclusive banking agenda in Ghana has engaged women in the informal sector in Accra at a financial literacy programme hosted by the first female Mayor of Accra.

The event dubbed, “Conversations with Accra Women in Informal Sector” was aimed at empowering women economically while gathering data to address economic challenges they face.



Speaking during the programme, Josephine Amo-Asare, Business Manager for Tema Business Office covered three essential areas related to financial literacy- “Making Money, Savings and growing your Money.”



She emphasized the importance of hard work and appreciating customers while providing excellent services. This advice can help women in the informal sector improve their income and business prospects to make money.



Josephine highlighted the significance of saving money and offered a suggested allocation strategy. She recommended allocating 10% for tithing, 20% for investing or saving, and 70% for budgeted expenses. This approach can assist women in effectively managing their finances and building a secure financial foundation.



Furthermore, she provided insights into how to grow money through investment and reinvesting returns. She also stressed the importance of discipline and diligence in maintaining financial growth.

What delved deeper with her audience is her down-to-earth, yet deep approach of using the corn, avocado and yam to drive down the seed and fruit part of every funds received; and the need for the women to decipher between the two and always be disciplined to plant their seeds to ensure a reliable harvest in return.



UBA Ghana's involvement in such laudable initiatives reflects the bank's commitment to its corporate social responsibility of empowering people.



By supporting financial literacy programs and women's economic empowerment, UBA demonstrates its dedication to making a positive impact beyond its core banking services.



Overall, such initiatives are crucial in enhancing financial awareness and improving the economic well-being of women in the informal sector, thereby fostering sustainable development in the community.