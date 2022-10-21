UCC@60: UCC charged to champion efforts to improve Ghana’s economy

UCC is 60 years

Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Sir Dr. Sam Esson Jonah has charged the University of Cape Coast to use cutting-edge technologies and research to assist with the effective implementation of the country’s economic and agricultural policies.

He said though Ghana’s economy is not immune to the challenging times caused by the global harsh economic meltdown, the situation presents opportunities to solve it.



To him, Ghana’s demand for everything foreign is central to the economic challenges in the country.



But, he believes implementing collaborative concrete measures and actions to have an integrated independent economy could help to salvage the situation, especially with food.



Bemoaning Ghana’s insatiable demand for foreign goods he said “the cost of food everywhere is a major compact of any country’s economy and it behooves on all of us to do whatever we can to improve accessibility and affordability.”



Sir Dr. Sam Esson Jonah in this regard, charged the University of Cape Coast specifically, the School of Agriculture to lead the charge in the production of improved varieties of the country’s local foodstuffs, better-yielding crops, cheaper poultry, and aqua cultural feeds among others.

“We are entrusting this school with the responsibility of ensuring that we grow what we eat and to a large extent we eat what we grow. I expect you to establish a faculty that is and form strong partnerships and bonds with collaborations and institutions and other relevant local bodies, pertinent to the development of our agricultural sector,” he said.



Sir Dr. Sam Esson Jonah was speaking at the UCC@ 60 Grand Durbar ceremony held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, to climax the UCC@60 Anniversary celebrations.



He noted that per the charge he has given to the university, the success in such an endeavor will make the university more relevant in the noble fight of Ghana’s economic emancipation.



The UCC@60 anniversary was on the theme: 60 Years of Quality Education: Expanding the Frontiers.



On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Johnson Nyarku- Boampong indicated that though 60 years is a significant milestone, it is important to note that it is an age associated with longevity and a time to begin a new life.

He, therefore, said in his capacity as the vice chancellor he will work to ensure the university chalks many successes in the coming years.



He said, “As the Vice Chancellor of this great institution, I see this opportunity to lead the university to work on new challenges and create new goals. Goals that will motivate us to continue to build on the solid foundation that our predecessors have left.”



To that end, he emphasized that in order for the university to maintain its topmost rank globally, efforts must be made to improve the teaching and learning environment, strengthen internet superstructures, increase the proportion of graduate students and attract more international students.



The Vice-Chancellor, therefore, urged government “to give the universities financial clearance to recruit new academic staff in order to reduce the staff-student ratio to improve teaching and learning…recruiting new academic staff will therefore go a long way to lessen the burden on overstretched staff.”



He admonished all stakeholders to work collaboratively with the university and urged alumni to support the university.