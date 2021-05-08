UG: H.M Boafo drivers record losses over low patronage

One of the H.M Boafo shuttle buses

Drivers of the H.M Boafo shuttle buses say they are recording losses as student patronage of their services have reduced.

The low level of patronage, according to these drivers, is a result of university management’s decision to run the academic year mainly online due to the pandemic.



The drivers have told UniversNews that the situation is bad such that they are unable to break even.



They are even more worried as fuel prices and maintenance costs are rising.



“For a day we spend about GH¢700 on fuel and we make only GH¢350 or Sometimes 200, the online is not helping us,” one of the drivers told UniversNews.

To save their business from making more losses and possibly collapsing, they have appealed to university authorities to consider allowing students to engage their lecturers face-to-face.



The driver believes that such a decision will get students patronize their service, helping them to make profit.



“The management should forget about the online activities and make students move to lecture halls. Other universities are operating normally in the midst of COVID, I don’t know why UG is still online,” he said.