UK-Ghana partnership to improve connectivity, access to infrastructure

British High Commissioner, Ian Walker

The United Kingdom-Ghana partnership has mobilised funding and expertise to improve connectivity and access to infrastructure.

A statement issued by the British High Commission in Accra, copied to the Ghana News Agency, explained that the partnership which entails an 89 modular, steel and rapid-response bridges are to be built across Ghana.



It says the 43 million pounds bridge-building projects are as a result of a partnership between Ghana’s Ministry of Roads and Highways and UK Company, Mabey Bridge.



The statement said the project will enable improved emergency response and restore rural connectivity.

“89 bridges deployed across the country shows the strength of the UK-Ghana partnership; a long-term partnership working for the long-term benefit of Ghana. Developed at the Third UK-Ghana Business Council in 2019, this deal will improve connectivity for communities across the country, making the daily journeys to school and work both safer and faster. Together we are committed to creating opportunities that move beyond aid and towards the trade and investment relationships, which drive economic growth and local job creation.” the British High Commissioner said.



According to the statement, the 43 million pounds bridge programme, formes part of discussions at the Third UK-Ghana Business Council held in Accra in October 2019.



The bridge programme according to the British high commission will help improve connectivity for rural communities, enable quicker, safer and more efficient access to employment, education and healthcare.