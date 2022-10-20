9
Menu
Business

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid economic turmoil, tax policies

Liz Truss 11 UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss has resigned from office, the BBC has reported.

The development comes almost a week after Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng was relieved from his post amid fallouts from the mini-budget presented before the UK parliament.

The budget which has since sparked financial turmoil in the markets also caused a revolt among Conservative lawmakers in the UK.

Truss' resignation comes after just 45 days in office, making her the shortest-serving PM in British history.

Speaking at a press conference at No 10 Downing Street on Thursday afternoon, Truss said she came into office at a time of “great economic and international instability”.

“I recognise…given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” she noted.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment