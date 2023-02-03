0
UKGCC lauds establishment of Independent Tax Appeals Board in Ghana

Economics Minister Tax Board Scaledasa Members of the Independent Tax Appeals Board (ITAB)

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), a member-based trade association that promotes trade between the UK and Ghana, applauds the inauguration of the Independent Tax Appeals Board (ITAB) in Ghana by Government.

The Board, created in accordance with the Revenue Administration (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1029), will tackle tax disputes and appeals against objection decisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Anthony Pile MBE, Chairman of the UKGCC Executive Council, remarked, "we hope that this will enhance revenue mobilisation, through speedy adjudication, accuracy, and fairness in tax dispute resolution"

"This is welcoming news for businesses and investors in Ghana, as taxpayers will be given a chance to have a fair hearing of their cases and a determination of the proper amount of their liabilities by an independent body, before being required to pay them. In the previous system of tax appeals, taxpayers had to resort to costly and protracted litigation at the courts to have their disputes with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) resolved."

The Board, independent of the Ghana Revenue Authority, will ensure an efficient and cost-effective appeal mechanism for tax cases in Ghana, thereby providing a system of transparency, balance, and increased confidence for taxpayers.

Mr. Pile further added that "we are looking forward to the notice of appointment of the Executive Secretary of the ITAB who will be responsible for receiving appeals".

For years now, the UK – Ghana Chamber of Commerce has been one of the business community’s foremost advocates for tax policy and administration reforms, that best provides an enabling business and investment environment, while raising revenues to support the economic development of Ghana.

