UMB CEO pays courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia Palace

UMB CEO and Otumfou Osei Tutu II

Source: UMB

The Chief Executive Officer of Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), Nana Dwemoh Benneh has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The visit was to congratulate the Otumfuo on the occasion of his 71st birthday and for Nana Dwemoh Benneh to formally announce his appointment to leadership at the Bank.



Nana Dwemoh Benneh, accompanied by some key officials of the Bank, reiterated UMB’s sincerest and most fervent compliments to His Majesty.



He further outlined the Bank’s commitment to providing superior financial services to Asanteman and Ghana.



He further stated that as part of UMB’s rich legacy of building and supporting business growth, the Bank had positioned itself as a resilient and digitised SME bank of choice.



The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in his remarks, congratulated Nana Dwemoh Benneh on his appointment as CEO of UMB and expressed his confidence and blessings as regards his success.

He charged him to not only uphold the fundamental principles of his forebearers but to build on this to establish a legacy of growth for the Bank.



He noted the Bank’s upcoming 50th-anniversary milestone and looked forward to being appraised of events to mark this momentous event, in the coming months.



Nana Dwemoh Benneh’s visit forms part of his stakeholder engagement and familiarization tour of the region.



About UMB



Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) is a full-service financial institution specializing in customized banking products and services.

UMB opened on March 15, 1972 and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise. UMB is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology and distinctive banking solutions.



UMB currently has thirty-six (36) branches, three (3) UMB Centres for Businesses, 1 UMB PPP Incubator Centre and a vast network of ATMs. UMB is also ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certified.



UMB is active on key media platforms. For more information about UMB and its products and services, please visit: www.myumbbank.com



