UN to assist Ghana resolve housing challenges

Resident Coordinator of UN Development Systems in Ghana, Charles Abani with Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye

Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Development Systems in Ghana, Mr. Charles Abani, has assured the government of the UN’s continued support for its projects, especially in the works and housing sector.

He made this comment when he led a three-member delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye on Tuesday, April 13.



He noted that having been a strategic partner to Ghana in the execution of various projects over the years, the UN Ghana office is poised to do more for the betterment of the Ghanaian people.



The Resident Coordinator, who described Ghana as a trailblazer noted the need to re-strategize in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 due to heightened challenges resulting from the covid-19 pandemic.



In his response, the Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye said government will continue to engage in relevant stakeholder consultations and strategic partnerships in its bid to bring relief to Ghanaians especially in the housing sector.



The Minister reiterated it remains government’s priority to provide affordable housing units for Ghanaians. He mentioned that Government has identified an institutional gap in the planning, development and management of the housing sector in Ghana. To this end, the government is setting up a National Housing Authority to address the challenges affecting the sector.

He said, “considering the key role the Ministry plays in the socio-economic development of the country, we will not renege in seeking collaboration with relevant institutions to ensure that the agenda of the Ministry is achieved for Ghanaians to enjoy the comfort they deserve”.



While he commended the United Nations Ghana office for its continuous support over the years and called for stronger collaborations for future endeavors, he assured the delegation of government’s unrelenting effort in ensuring the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs).



“President Akufo-Addo as co-Chair of the Eminent Group of Advocates for UN SDGs is committed to ensuring that Ghana achieves the SDGs within the estimated time” he said.



Mr. Charles Abani was in the company of representatives of the United Nations Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) who are direct stakeholders of the Ministry.