UPDATED: A comprehensive beginner-friendly python course series

Source: Darlington Yeboah Faddams, Contributor

Python has become one of the most popular programming languages in recent years, with developers of all levels using it for everything from web development to data analysis. If you're new to coding or looking to add Python to your skillset, then you're in luck.

A new Python course series has just been released, and it's packed with everything you need to get started with Python.



The course series includes a series of video tutorials that take you from the basics of Python programming to more advanced topics. So far, four lessons have been released in the series, and they're already making waves among developers of all levels.



Lesson 1: How to install Python and PyCharm IDE



The first lesson in the series is titled "How to install Python and PyCharm IDE on Windows and macOS: Step-by-Step Guide". This lesson covers everything you need to know to set up your environment for Python programming. Whether you're using a Windows or a macOS computer, this lesson will guide you through the installation process step by step.



Lesson 2: Your First Python Program

The second lesson in the series is titled "Your First Python Program - Learn Python Programming". This lesson is perfect for beginners who are just getting started with Python programming. In this lesson, you'll learn how to write your first Python program and get a feel for the basics of the language.







Lesson 3: Working with Operators



The third lesson in the series is titled "Working with Operators - Learn to Code in Python". In this lesson, you'll learn how to work with operators in Python, including arithmetic operators, comparison operators, and logical operators. This is a great lesson for anyone looking to improve their Python skills and take their programming to the next level.





Lesson 4: Manipulating Variables with Data Types



The fourth lesson in the series is titled " Manipulating Variables with Data Types". In this lesson, we will dive deep into the fundamental concepts of data types and explore how they can be manipulated to perform various operations in Python. Whether you are a beginner or an intermediate Python programmer, this tutorial will provide you with invaluable insights and techniques to enhance your coding skills.



And that's just the beginning! There are still many more lessons to come in this exciting Python course series. In future lessons, you'll learn how to work with functions, loops, and conditional statements. You'll also learn about object-oriented programming, file input and output, and much more.



Whether you're a beginner or an experienced developer, this Python course series is sure to help you take your skills to the next level. So, what are you waiting for? Check out the first four lessons in the series and stay tuned for more exciting tutorials to come.



