US$2.7 billion investment secured by the government to create 27,000 jobs

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Information Minister

The Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has revealed that the US$2.7 billion in investment inflows reported by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) for the year 2020 will be put to prudent use for the benefit of Ghanaians.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Minister for Information, Mr. Nkrumah said the investment will be in areas such as manufacturing, services, building and construction, agriculture, mining, petroleum and export trading with a projected job for more than twenty-seven thousand people to help bolster the Ghanaian economy towards recovery and better the lives of Ghanaians.



The projects will be implemented in Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central-Western, Volta, Oti, Eastern and Northern Regions. The Minister announced this in Accra and said that the last year’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was about 140 percent moreover that of 2019 because of sound monetary and fiscal policies and expansion of the country’s economic space.



He listed some of the foreign countries that made investments into the local economy as China, UK, Australia and South Africa.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah explained that the GIPC had been tasked to provide regular updates on the progress of work of those investment opportunities, the new investment inflows registered to embark on meaningful projects, and create more jobs for Ghanaians.



He added that the database on the first-quarter update on work done so far is ready and would be published soon.