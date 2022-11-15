US$200k ‘Appearance fee’: Bawumia’s integrity can’t be swayed by money – Gideon Boako

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Spokesperson to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has denied reports of the Vice President soliciting funds to push his Presidential bid in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Dr. Gideon Boako told Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye P.I investigative team how decent and principled Vice President Bawumia is when dealing with individuals seeking to invest in the Ghanaian economy.



In a teaser of his upcoming investigation documentary on his Facebook page, Anas revealed how a Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen was allegedly caught in an influence peddling as he demanded $200,000 dollars for the Vice President, in order to arrange for an investor to meet with the Vice President.



Anas and his investigators posed as businessmen in Dubai desiring to set up a business in Ghana, where Charles Adu Boahen assured them he could arrange for them to meet the Vice President.



When asked by the ‘businessmen’ what it would take to meet the Vice President, Charles Adu Boahen, according to Anas, said if they made $200,000 available for the Vice President, he would be able to arrange the meeting.



“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Anas quoted Charles Adu Boahen as saying.



However, in Anas teaser on his Facebook page, he also reported that the Spokesperson to the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako, told them there has been no instance where the Vice President has asked for money before meeting an investor.

“So, on top of my head and having been with him closely, I will say no. I know how discreet he, the Vice President, is and he is smart and he wouldn’t even dare do such a thing”, Anas quoted Dr. Gideon Boako as saying.



Charles Adu Boahen has come under fire on social media following the release of the teaser by Anas.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ undercover documentary titled ‘Galamsey Economy’ premiered at the AICC at 4:00 pm.



Our Minister and the Cash



