1
Menu
Business

US Embassy announces winners of 2024 US Diversity Visa Lottery

US VISA 3 Visa

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The US embassy in Ghana has released the list of selected applicants for visas for 2024.

The embassy explained that the selection does not guarantee a visa or an interview.

However, applicants may find out about their status on its website.

Each year, the Department of State conducts a random selection of Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV) applicants, based on the allocation of available visas in each region and country.

Meanwhile, effective May 30, 2023, nonimmigrant visa fees will be revised upwards by the United States of America Embassy in Accra.

This means that B1/B2 visas for business and tourist travel, F visas for international students, J exchange visitor visas, and other visa classes not requiring a petition will increase from $160 to $185.

On the other hand, petition-based nonimmigrants who fall within (H, L, O, P, Q, and R) categories will pay fees of $205 instead of the previous $190.

According to the US Embassy, the move, which will take effect at all U.S embassies and consulates around the world, was established by the Department of State in Washington, D.C.

Persons who apply before May 30 and schedule an interview within 365 days of the day of payment will, however, not be affected by the change.

“Fees are increasing for new visa applications as of May 30, 2023, only. Applicants who pay the visa fee before May 30, 2023, and schedule an interview within 365 days of the day payment is made are not affected by this change.

“There is no requirement for the interview to actually occur during that 365-day period, applicants must just take the step of scheduling an appointment within 365 days,” myjoyonline quoted the embassy as having said.

SSD/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Related Articles: