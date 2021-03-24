US boosts security at KIA with explosives detectors

The aviation security screening equipment at the Kotoka International Airport

On Tuesday, March 23, US Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan officially presented new aviation security screening equipment for use at Kotoka International Airport to the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ambassador Martha Pobee.

Also present for the occasion were the Director-General of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Charles Kraikue, and Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) Yaw Kwakwa.



In her remarks, Ambassador Sullivan highlighted that the growth of the aviation sector in Ghana has increased the importance of aviation security, screening, and information sharing noting, “The airport security training and equipment program underscores the robust security cooperation between the United States and Ghana.”



The US and Ghanaian officials commissioned one body scanner and nine explosives and narcotics trace detectors at the passenger checkpoint for outbound flights inside Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3.

In addition to the state-of-the-art screening technology, the US government has committed to deliver best practices in airport security management and related operator training for the donated equipment.



This equipment grant was implemented by the US Department of State Bureau of Diplomatic Security Office of Antiterrorism Assistance (ATA), in coordination with the US Department of Homeland Security Transportation Security Administration.



The ATA programme provides support for an Aviation Security Enhancement Program (ASEP) in Ghana in close coordination with the Department of State’s Bureau of Counterterrorism (CT) and U.S. Embassy Accra.