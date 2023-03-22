0
US government announces $5 million support for NHIA

Virginia Palmer US Ambassador Lgbtq.png United States of America Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The United States (US) Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has announced $5 million in funding to improve the performance of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and ensure quality health services in Ghana.

The NHIA on the other hand will be contributing $1.7 million towards this project making a total of $6.7 million.

The Ambassador joined the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, and Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei-Asare to launch the new five-year partnership agreement in Accra on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The US government funding will support the digitisation drive of NHIA and will ensure that health service delivery is safe and effective.

This five-year agreement will advance NHIA's strategic purchaser role by improving its capacity to communicate transparently with all stakeholders and ensure the quality of healthcare services being purchased.

Source: classfmonline.com
