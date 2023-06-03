USA's richest black billionaire Robert Smith maintains top spot with $12 billion net worth

Robert Smith

In a year when some African-American billionaires have experienced remarkable wealth gains, Robert F. Smith, America’s richest black billionaire, has seen a comparatively modest increase in his net worth. Despite this, Smith remains at the pinnacle of the country’s black wealth elite.

While black billionaires like David Steward and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter have witnessed substantial growth in their net worth, amassing $257 million and $1.2 billion respectively since the start of the year, they still trail behind Smith’s staggering $12 billion fortune, as reported by Bloomberg. Smith currently holds the 150th spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.



According to data tracked by Billionaires.Africa Smith’s net worth has risen by $50 million since the start of the year. This increase has solidified his position as America’s wealthiest black billionaire, further distancing him from his closest rival, David Steward.



The surge in Smith’s net worth can be attributed to the exceptional performance of his stakes and private investments in Vista Equity Partners. Founded in 2000, Vista Equity Partners is a global technology investment firm where Smith holds a significant stake.



At present, his fortune includes a $3.95 billion stake in Vista Equity Partners and an additional $8 billion in personal assets within the private equity firm. Smith’s 50-percent stake in Vista Equity Partners has seen a slight rise from $3.9 billion to $3.95 billion since the start of 2023.



Vista Equity Partners has emerged as an industry leader in the technology sector, boasting over $50 billion in assets and delivering a consistent yearly return of 22 percent since its inception. The firm has become one of the most active private equity investors in the technology space.



Despite the comparatively modest increase in his net worth, Robert F. Smith’s unwavering position as America’s richest black billionaire underscores his significant contributions to the business and investment world.

With his lucrative investments in Vista Equity Partners and his other personal assets, Smith continues to be a leading figure in African-American wealth and a symbol of success in the United States.



