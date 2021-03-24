UT, Unibank Collapse: Allow courts to handle the issue – Parliament told

Nana Otuo Acheampong, Banking Consultant

Banking Consultant, Nana Otuo Acheampong, has stated that parliament must allow the judiciary to do its work.

In an interview with Joy News closely monitored by GhanaWeb, he said the court must be allowed to investigate the matter as it is before them.



“Once the case is in court, they must allow the court to finish before any case is raised. We have to leave the case to the court of competent jurisdiction to arrive at the decision that they have to arrive at so I think it was pre-mature to have made that attempt to petition parliament. But then it's within one’s human right to do what one feels is right so let’s wait to see the outcome of the court,” he said.



Meanwhile, Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has directed the leadership of Parliament to establish a Seven-Member Committee to investigate the Central Bank for revocation of licenses of UT and uniBank.

This follows petitions, presented by MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga for and on behalf of Prince Kofi Amoabeng and Dr Kwabena Duffour who wants Parliament to investigate the conduct of Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Stock Exchange for relocating their bank’s license.



Prince Kofi Amoabeng's petition reads, “investigates the conduct of the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Stock Exchange for the revocation of UT Bank’s license and delisting the bank without due regard to the rules of Administrative Justice guaranteed under article 23 of the 1992 Constitution”.