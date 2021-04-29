Unilever Ghana sees positive future growth prospects

Managing Director of Unilever Ghana Limited, George Owusu-Ansah

The Managing Director of Unilever Ghana Limited, George Owusu-Ansah, has expressed optimism about future growth prospects after the company narrowed its losses last year.

Speaking during an engagement with the media, Mr Owusu-Ansah said despite the difficulties of last year, the company recorded a 30 percent growth and expected better performance this year.



“We have learnt from our challenges last year and incorporated new ideas into the business to become more profitable,” he said, adding that the company is confident of the Ghanaian market and have put systems in place to meet the need of every customer.



“We believe in Ghana and know how to produce to satisfy the needs of everyone despite their status and also market our products efficiently to reach everyone,” he emphasised.



Mr Owusu-Ansah said the improved performance was achieved on the back of a review of supplies and customers needs, adding that the business was successful in achieving a quick trade stock turnover of about 1.5 to two weeks from the previous eight weeks and more.



He said Unilever would work to sustain the gains made, ensure more efficient operations, retain confidence in the market and provide products at competitive prices to meet the needs of all segments of society.

“We would continue to build equity on our brands, strengthen our portfolio and satisfy the needs of Ghanaians regardless of the social status,” he said.



Going forward, he said it was important to resource key product distributors to improve on the supply.



He reiterated the company’s commitment to empowering Ghanaian farmers as it continued to source palm oil, a key ingredient in the production process locally.



Currently, the company produces over 70 percent of its products in Ghana, and provide jobs for more than 900 Ghanaians.



“The future is very bright for the company as far as capability, inclusiveness and technology are concerned but we are not yet there,” he added.

Head of Marketing at Unilever, Nana Yaa Owusu-Ansah said the company aimed to offer customers the best of its brands at all times.



She said it envisaged expansion in its portfolio, consolidating the business gains and meeting the needs of consumers within two to three years.



“We would also continue to give back and support communities by providing social amenities,” she stated.



The media event was on the theme: “Unilever Ghana as a force for good even in challenging times.”