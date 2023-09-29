UnityLink beat out stiff competition to win Outstanding Customer Service Award

Joseph Osei Owusu is the CEO of UnityLink

Source: UnityLink

Remittance company UnityLink has won the Exceptional Customer Experience Award during the 2023 International Payments and Remittances (IPR) Awards.

UnityLink beat out stiff competition to scoop up the prestigious award.



The 2023 IPR awards came off Tuesday, 26th September 2023 in London.



The IPR Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of money transfer companies such as Money Transfer Operators, Exchange Houses, Banks, Fintechs, and Telcos.



Unitylink Financial Services is a non-bank financial institution authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and registered with HMRC in the United Kingdom, to provide cross-border payments and other finance-related business services.



Unitylink has over 30 years of extensive industry experience and over the years has become one of the most trusted, Ghanaian-owned remittance companies that is devoted to serving the African remittances corridor.

The IPR Awards ‘Exceptional Customer Experience Award’ ‘celebrates organisations that serve their customers the best’ and ‘who can demonstrate how they put their customers at the heart of what they do’.



Victory in the IRP Awards ‘Exceptional Customer Experience Award’ category confirms UnityLink’s dedication to providing a world-class customer experience, which is the backbone of any service-based company.



After the win, Mr. Joseph Osei Owusu, the CEO of UnityLink stated that, “this win clearly demonstrates the importance UnityLink places on its customer service.”



“Since our inception as a business, we’ve always worked hand-in-hand with our customers and have tailored our services and products to suit their needs,’ he added.



Mr. Owusu further expressed his profound gratitude to the outstanding team at UnityLink—saying, “this award wouldn’t have been possible without the continuous hard work and dedication of all the brilliant people who work at UnityLink.”

Unitylink Financial Services provides customers the ability to send and receive money in four convenient ways: Mobile Money, Cash Pickup, Bank Account Deposits and Airtime Top-up.



It is fast, secure and convenient, offering the lowest fees and best exchange rates in remittances to Ghana and the rest of Africa.



