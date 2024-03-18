University of Cape Coast wins Founders Boot Camp pitching competition

Team UCC receiving their award

Founders Boot Camp recently concluded the second edition of its pitching competition at the University of Cape Coast in Ghana, marking a significant milestone in fostering entrepreneurship among Ghanaian youth.

Organized by PAMEPI Women in Tech Ghana in collaboration with RWTH Aachen University in Germany, the Swiss Embassy in Ghana, and Amalitech, the event showcased innovative business ideas from 15 universities across the country.



The theme of the program, "Business Ideas/Tech Innovation Pitching Competition for Universities across Ghana," set the stage for participants to demonstrate their entrepreneurial prowess.



The University of Cape Coast emerged as the winner, securing a cash prize of 10,000 Ghana cedis.



Additionally, a joint team from the University of Development Studies and Bagabaga Technical University claimed the second spot, earning 5,000 Ghana cedis each.



Fuseini Yakubu, the Chief Executive Director of PAMEPI Women in Tech Ghana, emphasized the importance of empowering students with the skills and tools necessary for success in the business world.



He stated, "The most important thing is to empower students with the necessary skills and tools to excel in their business journey," highlighting the platform's role in connecting students with peers and experienced entrepreneurs.

Addressing the pressing issue of youth unemployment, Dr. Daniel Agyapong, a professor of finance and entrepreneurship at the University of Cape Coast, stressed the program's role in providing opportunities for students to become self-employed.



"We are all aware of the current situation of unemployment among students in this country, especially our graduate students," he remarked, underscoring the need for proactive measures to combat unemployment.



Florian Fuchs, the Start-Up Coach at RWTH Aachen University's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, emphasized Germany's commitment to supporting technical innovation in Ghana.



He praised Ghana's robust education system and highlighted the country's importance as a strategic partner for Germany in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.



Statistics reveal a significant challenge with over a hundred thousand students graduating from universities each year in Ghana, only to face difficulties in securing employment.



The Founders Boot Camp aims to equip students with the skills and mindset needed to create employment opportunities for themselves and others, shifting the focus from job seekers to job creators.













