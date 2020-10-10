University of Ghana Business School to revise curriculum to meet industry demands – Dean

Dean of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) Professor Justice Bawole

Source: Emmanuel Ameyaw, Contributor

Dean of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) Professor Justice Bawole has revealed that there is an ongoing process to revise the academic curriculum of the Business School.

According to Professor Bawole, although the University has a policy to revise the curriculum of the business school every five years, there has been the urgent need to revise the curriculum to meet the emerging trends in the business world.



Speaking on MX 24’s Spotlight Show on Thursday, the dean explained that the business world is ever changing with different dynamics and opportunities hence the school has seen the need to refocus their academic programs to enable the school to churn out graduates who are well-versed with contemporary industry skills.



Explaining further, Prof. Bawole noted that the new curriculum reforms of the UGBS will take into consideration three major issues which have been identified to be deficient in the country’s business environment.



With this, he indicated that Entrepreneurship, Ethics and Leadership will be the central theme which the curriculum revision will focus on.

Giving the status update of the processes, Prof. Bawole revealed that currently there are two separate committees set up to work on both the graduate and the undergraduate programs of the Business. He expressed his hope that by the end of the curriculum reforms, the disconnection between academia and industry would have been resolved.



“In the Business School, there is a policy in the University to revise our curriculum every five years. As I talk to you now, there are two committees working on revising our graduate programs; MBAs and all of those. There is also a committee working on our undergraduate programs. There are specific things we want to actually include. One is entrepreneurship which is key,” Prof. Bawole told the host, Philip Nanfuri.



He added that “apart from training people to go out there and get a job, we all know how tight the job has become. It is no longer fashionable to just train students to look for a job. It is the case that we are having to train students who will go out there and be themselves job creators.”

