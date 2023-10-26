University of Ghana to break ground for computer assembling plant on campus – VC

Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo is UG Vice Chancellor

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has revealed that the University is far advanced with plans to build a computer assembling plant on the school’s premises.

According to her, this is part of the Vice Chancellor’s Digitization Initiative to equip students with the necessary technological skills alongside the training they receive in school.



She said this initiative has far advanced and will fully become operational within a year.



Speaking in a JoyNews interview sighted by GhanaWeb on YouTube, she said “And we actually looking to assemble laptops right here on campus. So, we’ve gone through the process to select the companies, and signed the agreements, so very soon we should break ground for the assembling plant.



“Right at the beginning we are getting to supply, we’ve signed that agreement. Getting the assembling plant and all will take a bit of time but 0t the same time we’ve also signed the agreement to start that so I believe that within a year we will be able to move over to get the laptops assembled here,” she said.



Prof. Amfo said a project committee has been set up with the Director of ISSER, Prof Peter Quartey as chair, to facilitate the progress of the initiative.



She said the goal of the project is to reach 40,000 students out of the 75,000 population of the University.

The ‘One Student One Laptop Initiative’ seeks to employ innovative mechanisms to equip students and staff of the University with affordable and free laptops/handheld devices through partnerships with established Information Technology (IT) companies to enhance teaching and learning and reduce the digital divide.



In line with this objective, the project has been designed to explore mechanisms and channels that would help secure free laptops for students who cannot afford them.



SSD/ DAG



