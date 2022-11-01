Usage of private emails by public sector workers to be discontinued by 2023 - Ursula

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalization

The Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has noted that effective 2023, public sector workers will not be allowed the opportunity to use private e-mails for government business.

According to her, using private emails puts the government’s information in a space that can be leaked.



She noted that her outfit is engineering a platform that will be used for government emails, and will be spearheaded by the National Information Technology Agency.



“In other countries, you could lose your job for not using your official email because it compromises the security of the entire system. It destroys institutional memory. It makes government information available everywhere in the world,” she is quoted by citinewsroom.com.



She added: “Somebody somewhere is using that information that has been provided on those supposedly free platforms and doing all kinds of things with our data which we don’t know about.”



The minister also asked government agencies to liaise with the agency to ensure that they are migrated onto the platform.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











SSD/BOG