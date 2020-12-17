Use ICT tools to grow businesses - Women Entrepreneurs advised

They stressed the need for capacity and knowledge building on Digital tools

Some women entrepreneurs within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) have been encouraged to use ICT and other social media tools to advertise their businesses.

The technology, according to Madam Alice Ama Darko, a facilitator has become the new normal especially in the era of COVID-19.



Ms. Darko was facilitating a session on "Business trends and tips for women entrepreneurs" at a programme organised by the Friends of the Nation in Takoradi in the Western Region.



The Programme was on the theme: "Empowering women entrepreneurs to derive maximum benefits from Ghana's Oil and Gas sector".

She hinted that the oil and gas sector in particular was technology driven and therefore urged the women to acquire the requisite skills to ensure that local people participated in the sector.



Ms Darko stressed the need for capacity and knowledge building on Digital tools among women to increase their presence on the Cyberspace.



Mr. Solomon Ampofo, a Natural Resources Coordinator with Friends of the Nation said the project has been designed to help identify the needs of women and what could be done to increase their participation in trading in the extractives.