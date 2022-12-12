2
Use local foods and locally manufactured products as Christmas gifts - Ghanaians told

Tomato Market.png File of tomato sold on the market

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

A Senior Lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr. Collins Kankam Kwarteng, famed as Santiago, has called on the public to use local foods and locally manufactured products as Christmas gifts.

According to the lecturer, it was not out of place for one to send locally produced rice, cassava, plantain, and other homegrown products as Christmas gifts to their loved ones,

Speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo", on Friday, December 9, 2022, the Marketing Lecturer said Ghana's financial sector would get a much greater impetus needed to boost the local economy if the public were to use locally produced products before and after the yuletide.

“If we want a sound economy, the citizens must support local manufacturers by patronizing their products for the indigenous companies to be more productive, do more export, and stabilize our currency".

The Kwarteng emphasized that changing the taste of our food from foreign products to local ones remains one of the major ways to halt the ever-rising Ghana cedi against other international currencies.

