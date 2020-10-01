Use of technology in doing business has come to stay – Osafo Maafo

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo

Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo has noted that the use of technology to conduct business both in the private and public sectors, has come to stay.

In a speech read on his behalf during the 2nd Results Fair on Tuesday, September 29 he said the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ghana has brought in new, modern and efficient ways of transacting business in record time.



He said, since Ghana recorded its first cases of the novel COVID-19 in March 2020 the oil-producing West African country has not relented in the fight to win the battle.



“Gradually,” he said “the country is adapting and evolving from the traditional ways of doing things especially in the delivery of public services.”

“Governments and most public institutions have had to be innovative and strategic in the use of technology in response to the prevailing global situation.



“The need to adapt to the new normal as we call it today do business as usual cannot be overemphasised.”