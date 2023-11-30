Used Clothing Dealers Association lauds Minority for rejecting L.I on selected strategic products

General Secretary of Ghana Used Clothing Dealers Association, Edward Binkley Atobrah

Ghana Used Clothing Dealers Association has patted the back of the Minority in Parliament for rejecting the proposed legislative instrument on the importation of 22 selected strategic products.

General Secretary of the Association, Edward Binkley Atobrah, speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, November 30, 2023, noted that the proposed L.I on imports, if passed would lead to job loses, diminished wages, as well as, have a rippling effect on the economic well-being of workers and their families.



He said, "The Ghana Used Clothing Dealers Association takes pride in contributing to the livelihoods of over 5 million Ghanaians. Out of this workforce, 2.5 million individuals are directly engaged in the used clothing trade, with an additional substantial number working indirectly in related sectors such as Kayaye and tailoring."



Atobrah asserted that, "Introducing a licensing system may create financial barriers, disproportionately affecting small and medium-sized businesses and hindering their participation in the trade."



"The licensing process may introduce bureaucratic hurdles, leading to delays in imports and affecting the timely availability of affordable clothing for consumers," he added.



Edward Binkley Atobrah's comment comes after the Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, last Friday said traders who want to import any item listed in the proposed import restrictions will need to seek approval.



KT Hammond explained that the import restriction bill on the 22 commodities aims at developing the country, encouraging local production and not to create food shortages as perceived by many.



Speaking on Citi News, the Trade and Industry Minister said, “You apply to the committee and explain to them that you want to bring in this amount of quantity. The committee might then want to understand the amount of money involved. And thereafter, because the Agric Ministry and everybody is on board, the committee then will want to ascertain how much quantity the country can afford."



“The gap between the locally produced rice and consumption and depending on that, you will be allowed the opportunity to import. At the same time, it’s intended to help the economy develop and also to conserve some foreign reserves,” he added.

Below are the list of 22 items considered for import restriction:



Rice



Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals



Poultry



Animal and vegetable oil



Margarine



Fruit juices



Soft drink

Mineral water



Noodles and pasta



Ceramic tiles



Corrugated paper and paper board



Mosquito coil and insecticides



Soaps and detergents



Motor cars



Iron and steel

Cement



Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products)



Fish



Sugar



Clothing and apparel



Biscuits



Canned tomatoes



