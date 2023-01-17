0
Menu
Business

VRA contracts SMEC International Pty to draw a master plan for Volta lake

SMEC PTY 41 districts and seven regions would be participating in the stakeholder engagements

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: Bala Ali, Contributor

In a bit to harness the full potential of the Volta Lake, the Volta River Authority (VRA) has contracted SMEC International Pty Ltd to draw a master plan for this purpose.

Given this, SMEC International has started a stakeholder engagement in the regions and districts where the Volta Lake passes through.

To this end, Mr Charles Nornoo and Ms Anita Djando of SMEC International Pty Ltd visited Ho last Thursday to hold meetings with the Regional Coordinating Directors and Planning Officers

of the Districts.

Briefing the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the SMEC officers disclosed that 41 districts and seven regions would be participating in the stakeholder engagements that would lead to the development of the master plan.

On his part, the minister commended the VRA for that great initiative.

SMEC International Pty Ltd is known for having expertise in road infrastructure and energy.

With its 70 years of experience in offering solutions to road infrastructural and energy projects, it is believed that it’s capable of developing a good master plan that can lead to the exploitation of the Volta Lake for the betterment of the citizens.

Source: Bala Ali, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government