VRA receives trash skimmer vessels for removal of aquatic weeds at Kpong Dam

Volta River Authority (VRA) is mandated to mitigate the impacts of its operations on the environment

Source: GNA

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has received two trash skimmer vessels from the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) to facilitate the removal of aquatic weeds at the Headpond of the Kpong Dam.

Mr Ben Arhin Sankey, Director, Environment and Sustainable Development, VRA, speaking after a media tour to observe the machines in operation on the Headpond of the kpong generating station, commended GMA for the gesture.



He said the Authority was mandated to generate hydropower from the Volta River, and also help mitigate the impacts of its operations on the environment and any incidental impacts on impacted communities.



He said since the appearance of aquatic weeds on the Volta River, VRA had implemented several actions to ensure their management and control, including mechanical control, chemical control, biological control, and manual weed harvesting.



Mr Sackey said the VRA had received help from several state institutions whose responsibilities have a bearing on managing inland waters and the environment.



He stated that two transport barges and two weed harvesters were handed over to VRA by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2012 as the first in a series of supports to help with the weed harvesting on the Kpong Headpond.



The EPA’s weed harvesters, he said, had reached the end of their useful lives, and there was a need for the new trash skimmer vessels to control the menace of aquatic weeds on the Volta River.

He said the presence of the weeds on the Headpond had affected the free flow of water and led to the shutting down of the turbines .



The acquisition of the vessels, he said, would help ensure efficient free flow of the water and generate the needed power for the country.



He said VRA was having discussions with companies about turning the waste into manure for agricultural activities and generating power as well.



Captain William Thompson, Director in charge of Inspection and Survey at GMA, expressed satisfaction about the collaboration to ensure that water bodies were free from filth.



He said prior to the tour, the two Authorities signed a Memorandum of Understanding to hand over the vessels to aid in the efficient removal of weeds at the river.