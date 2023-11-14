Vaal Real Estate leads the off-plan market

Source: Vaal Real Estate

VAAL has established itself as a leading company for property acquisitions in Ghana. Our reputation for competence, dependability, and commitment to the highest standards make us the ideal choice for off-plan customers.

VAAL Real Estate stands out as the preferred option, making it the perfect partner for local and international investors who seek peace of mind and high returns on their real estate investments. We have an impressive track record of successfully completing projects globally, which has earned us a sterling reputation for delivering quality and timely outcomes.



Our presence in Kenya, Turkey, Ghana, and Uganda as well as strong relationships in other markets, offers clients a wider reach for diverse property options. In Ghana, we currently have 2 ongoing projects: Harmonia Residence, a 17-storey mixed-use apartment complex consisting of studios, 1,2,3 bedrooms, and a 5-bedroom sky villa at Airport West.



The second project is Harmonia Villas which consists of 8 units of elite 5-bedroom townhouses in Cantonments. Each townhouse is equipped with private amenities, including private swimming pools.

In November 2023, VAAL is set to launch two (2) new projects: Legato Heights, a luxury high-rise apartment building made up of 20 floors & Nirvana Villas; a gated community of 8 elite townhouses. Both projects are located in the prime location of Ridge.



Read more below.



