Veep launches employable skills programme to benefit young people in Ahafo

Vice President, Alhaji, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Nana Kwasi Bosompra I and others at Ahafo

Source: GNA

The Vice President, Alhaji, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 launched a youth development employable skills programme that seeks to create jobs for more than 1,200 young people in the Ahafo Region.

Dubbed “Promoting Youth Employment through Employable Skills Training and Entrepreneurship”, the Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (NGGL) and the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) are sponsoring the programme.



The beneficiaries would be engaged in welding and fabrication, barbering, fashion design, hairdressing and dressmaking, bakery, masonry, wood technology, vulcanizing, general spraying and auto mechanics.



Speaking at the ceremony held at Goaso, the Ahafo Regional capital, Dr. Bawumia said about 72 per cent of the nation’s population were young people below 35 years, and thus commended the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council for the initiative.



The Vice President noted “this is the first regional-led youth employment and skills training initiative in the country” and promised the government’s support for the programme to yield positive outcomes.



Alhaji Dr. Bawumia, therefore, stressed the government’s commitment to transform Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) to make the sector more attractive for the youth.

Mr George Yaw Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister, said the programme’s implementation would well position the beneficiaries to create jobs for themselves to reduce youth unemployment in the region.



“This would also economically empower young people and help to end the issues of illegal mining and logging in the region,” he added.



Mr Boakye said the Management of NGGL had set aside GhC1 million for the procurement of training equipment and start up tools, and applauded the company for that assistance.



He said an amount of GhC25,000 has been set aside for each of the six politically-administrative districts and municipalities for the implementation of the programme.



Nana Kwasi Bosompra I, the Paramount Chief of Goaso Traditional Area, advised the youth to develop interest in employable skill training and avail themselves to benefit from the programme.