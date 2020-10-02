Victoria Naashika Quaye retains her ‘40 Under 40’ Social Entrepreneur Awards in style

Victoria Naashika Quaye, CEO of Naaviq Company Limited

Ambassador for Clean Water and Sanitation at the UN Youth Ghana (SDG6) and CEO of Naaviq Company Limited, Victoria Naashika Quaye has made history once again for winning the Social Entrepreneur category at the ‘40 Under 40’ Awards for the second time in a row.

The enterprising beautiful smooth lady whose passion to see others stay healthy has been at the forefront in water treatment and philanthropy in Ghana over the years.



The ‘40 Under 40’ awards scheme is aimed at celebrating and honoring the nation’s accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40. Entrepreneurs, CEOs, CO-founders and COOs are the prime focus of this award scheme.



The ‘40 under 40’ awards 2020 was held at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra and 43 awards were given to 40 individuals for their contributions towards business development.



Speaking after picking the award at the 2020 edition of the Forty Under 40 Awards, Ms. Quaye said she least expected she will retain the title this year, thanking all her clients for their support and encouragement.



“As the host called out the nominees for the category, I was in (Social Enterprise), it was a 50/50 affair because I knew how highly contested this category was and I began to have mixed feelings. Honestly, I became nervous until he mentioned my name and company; that was a pleasant surprise. I still couldn’t believe that I had won the category twice in a row (2019-2020). This award shows that there was more work to be done, more people to impact in our society, both on giving skills and providing them with community water projects. For us at NAAVIQ there is no rest. We keep working even harder in Ghana, Africa and the world at large.” she recalled.

She also noted that the recognition is a clear indication that the public “appreciates how we support communities and impact lives. We’re not going to give up and will keep pushing till everyone is satisfied.”



Ms Quaye has over the years been awarded for her role in impacting society. In 2018, she was awarded as the year’s female entrepreneur of the year and attained the international philanthropist award in 2019.



She was also invited to attend a conference co-hosted by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation (South Africa) and the Uongozi Institute (Tanzania).



Also, she was a contestant in a water competition organized by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) and many more.