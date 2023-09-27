Video of government officials celebrating passage of E-Levy trends, social media users angry

Following the announcement of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) that bloggers, influencers and Masters of Ceremonies would be taxed, some Ghanaians have raised eyebrows.
Many say government has not put to use the monies generated from the Electronic Transfer Levy, otherwise known as E-Levy, yet other taxes have been introduced to rake in revenue for the state.
This led to the resurrection of the E-Levy party organized by government officials after the introduction of the most-talked-about tax.
According to some tweeps, government still went ahead to implement this tax measure despite the stiff opposition from Ghanaians.
One of the tweeps said, "After we cried and begged them not to implement the E-Levy cuz we don’t have money. They didn’t bother to listen. Implemented it and went ahead to host a party to taunt us further. Never forget #OccupyJulorbiHouse."
"They lied that the introduction of e-levy will solve this country’s problems and celebrated it. Promised to scrap it once IMF lent us billions of cedis?? It’s been months since that IMF money came and they increased the elevy tariffs. This is why we’re angry #OccupyJulorbiHouse," another said.
"E-Levy, betting taxes and loans weren’t enough for Nana Addo. He is now demanding compensation for damages caused by slave trade in Africa. #OccupyJulorbiHouse"
The introduction of E-Levy, according to government forms part of measures to help improve its domestic revenue mobilization.
Following several criticisms, the E-Levy tax was reviewed downwards from 1.5% to 1%.
Data from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) revealed that the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) generated GH¢246.9million in revenue.
It accounted for 11 percent of the projected GH¢2.24billion for the year.
Since its implementation in May 2022, the E-Levy had generated a total of GH¢861.47million revenue by March 2023.
Read some tweets below;
